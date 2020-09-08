PALMYRA — The American Legion in Palmyra is sponsoring a blood drive Oct. 7 in the community room at the Palmyra-Eagle High School, 123 Burr Oak St., from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Appointments are recommended to maintain social distancing but walk-ins are welcome. All blood will be check for COVID-19 antibodies.
For an appointment, call Dale Mitchell at (262) 495-238 or (262) 949-3150.
