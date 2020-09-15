PALMYRA — American Legion Post 304 in Palmyra is holding its monthly all you can eat pancake breakfast on Sept. 27, from 7 a.m. to noon, at the Legion Hall, 115 N. 3rd St., Palmyra, across from the U.S. Postal Service office.

A small meal costs $4 and all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages and toast are $7. Children age 5 and under eat for free.

Coffee, tea and milk are included plus one glass of juice. There are seconds on everything except juice.

To-go orders also are taken.

