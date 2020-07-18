PALMYRA — Palmyra American Legion is hosting a blood drive on Aug. 7, in the middle school gym (high school), 123 Burr Oak St., starting at 1:30 p.m. Call Dale Mitchell at (262) 495-2638 or cell phone at (262) 949-3150 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, but try and come in after 3 p.m. All prospective donors over age 18 will receive a one-pint Brewers gift card.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.