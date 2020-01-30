PALMYRA — Winners of the recent Palmyra Lions Club Fisheree cash raffle were: Louie Garbelman, $200; Nick Lesar, $100; Tim Reith, $75; Heidi Duester, $50; and Sandy Musiak, $25.
Biggest fish were Dan Weitzein and Dave Hill tied with 8 ¾-inch bluegills; Luke Skelton, nine-inch perch; and Steve Bauman with 5 ½-inch perch. Crappie winners were Dave Hill, 13 ¾-inch and Luke Skelton 10 ½-inch.
Bass was a tie with Brian Aldrich and Chad Kiefer at 19 inches.
Northern: Derek Krahn, 37 ¼-inch and Bret Johnson, 35 inches.
Bruce Thayer won the EVO 2 ice shelter. Green Bay Packers football was won by Rick Ball. The Generac generator, donated by Generac, was won by Chuck Scheffner.
The Palmyra Lions Club thank all the fishermen that participated and the huge crowd at Squidy’s 2 for supporting members and their efforts.
Sponsors of the event were: Generac, Lower Spring Lake BP, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kwik Trip, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Admirals, Dick Smith’s Live Bait, General Beverage, Hard and Soft Fishing, Fleet Farm, Cabela’s, Miller Lite, Eskimo, Nick Lesar and Craig Schunelle.
Next year the Lions will hold their fisheree at the beach shelter on Lower Spring Lake.
