When the temperatures outside get cooler, that doesn’t mean that outdoor fitness activities need to come to an end.
Continuing with the success of the Summer Virtual 5K Series that took place earlier this year, Fort HealthCare is going to usher in the fall and winter season with a Winter Virtual 5K Series as well.
The Winter Virtual 5K Series will consist of six total events offered by Fort HealthCare between October 2020 and February 2021. Participants can sign up for one or all of the races for free.
One of those events will be the eighth annual Frosty Rock 5k/12k run/walk, taking place between Friday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 15, as a virtual event. There are different race options available, so persons can choose the option that works best for them.
This year, there will be:
• Virtual kids’ 1-mile fun run
• Virtual untimed 5k walk
• Virtual timed 5k walk
• Virtual timed 12k walk/run
A virtual race is a race that one can do anywhere, and it does not have a specific starting time or starting place. Persons can choose the day, time and even the route they want to take. Fort HealthCare has route suggestions for participants to consider and more details about the race on the event’s webpage: www.forthealthcare.com/frostyrock.
Participants also are encouraged to follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FrostyRock5k12k to keep up with important event details, and to share and celebrate progress with the community.
The event is free to participate in, but registration is encouraged. Participants can register for the event at https://www.forthealthcare.com/class/2020-virtual-frosty-rock/, and runners and walkers even will receive a virtual race bib and the opportunity to order event apparel if they choose at https://www.forthealthcare.com/class/2020-virtual-frosty-rock-apparel/.
Tiffany Pernat, Fort HealthCare Worksite Wellness coordinator, states, “Anyone is invited to participate in this event and all fitness levels are welcome! You don’t need to be a regular runner to do this — you can jog or walk the distances, too. Families and friends as well as individuals are encouraged to participate in the fun — while maintaining proper social distancing, of course.
“A 5k is 3.1 miles and a 12k is 7.46 miles,” she explained. “We do ask (to be fair to all participants) that you complete one of those distances in the same outing. If you have a fitness tracking device, such as a FitBit, Apple Watch or an app on your smartphone, you may be able to see the distance of your walk or run while you are doing it.
“Another great option is to find a route using ‘MapMyRun’ online to find your perfect 5k or 12k course,” Pernat continued. “This makes it great for folks that don’t live near the location we hosted this event in the past. A virtual event can literally be done anywhere.”
She concluded, “The event is totally free to participate in! We just really want to encourage the community to keep a wellness focus even during these cooler months and the holidays coming up, when our real tendencies might be to try and hibernate a little bit. Health and well-being are important all year round.”
Participants will have a choice when registering to elect to do the 5k or the 12k as a timed race. If a timed race option is chosen, racers’ times will be documented on a virtual leaderboard after proof of completion and time is submitted. Participants can record their time using a stopwatch, phone or personal health tracking device.
To be eligible for prizes and for leaderboard recognition for the timed races, participants are encouraged to take a photo of their tracking device’s results and the time completed as email attachments and send them to Wellness.Advisor@forthc.com between Nov. 13 and 15. No late submissions will be permitted.
For more information about the event or to register, visit FortHealthCare.com/FrostyRock. With questions, contact the Fort HealthCare Community Health and Wellness Department at (920) 568-5475 or via email at Wellness.Advisor@forthc.com.
For more information, visit FortHealthCare.com.
