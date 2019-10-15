There is more data recorded and used on farms today than at any time before. On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Professional Dairy Producers (PDPW) presents the next PDPW World Class Webinar – Cybersecurity Management, to assist dairy producers in protecting their dairy’s data and legacy from a cyber-attack.
Jeremy Cherny, CEO and president of Tobin Solutions and IT solutions expert, will be the featured speaker in the “Protect your Dairy from a Cyber Attack” webinar that will run from noon to 1 p.m. central time.
Participants who register can watch the sessions live or will receive a fully recorded version to watch at their leisure.
“There is a lot of information and data accumulated on our dairies with the advancement in technologies and innovations,” said Jay Heeg, dairy farmer from Colby, and president of PDPW. “It is important that we are equipped to protect ourselves, because one successful attack could jeopardize our family business, market access and create significant financial burden.”
Registration is open for the webinar by visiting www.pdpw.org or contacting PDPW at 1-800-947-7379. All past PDPW World Class Webinars are available on the PDPW Webinar Library. To access the library of resources, visit https://pdpw.org/webinar-library/.
Professional Dairy Producers (PDPW) is the nation's largest dairy producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences that help dairy producers succeed.
