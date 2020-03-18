MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is suspending pesticide certification testing.
Exams scheduled on and after March 18 are canceled. DATCP is extending certifications until June 30 for anyone who has a pesticide applicator certification that expires Jan. 31 to May 31, 2020.
Eligible new applicators can submit a 30-day temporary trainee registration form to work under the supervision of a certified applicator. The form is available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Documents/ComPestAppTempLicense.pdf.
For all temporary registration applications received March 18 to June 1, DATCP will extend the 30-day limit until June 30.
To receive updates about certified pesticide applicator information and requirements, subscribe to DATCP’s email list.
