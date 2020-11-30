MADISON — Due to COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is suspending pesticide applicator in-person certification testing until further notice.
As a result, DATCP is extending current pesticide applicator certifications until Dec. 31, 2021. Private and commercial pesticide applicators with certifications that expire Jan. 31, 2020 to Nov. 30, 2021 can continue to operate as a certified pesticide applicator until Dec. 31, 2021.
New online process for temporary certifications
DATCP and the University of Wisconsin Pesticide Applicator Training Program are working to develop a temporary online certification exam process. This will allow individuals to receive temporary certification as a private or commercial pesticide applicator.
Online exams will be available starting on the following dates:
Dec. 1
• Commercial — Structural Pest Control (Category 7.1)
• Private — General Agriculture (Category 100/101)
Jan. 1
• Commercial — Field and Vegetable Crops (Category 1.1)
• Commercial — Forestry (Category 2.0)
• Commercial — Seed Treatment (Category 4.0)
• Private — Greenhouse and Nursery (Category 104/105)
• Private — Fruit Crops (Category 112/113)
Jan. 15
• Commercial — Turf and Landscape (Category 3.0)
• Commercial — Aquatic and Mosquito (Category 5.0)
• Commercial — Right of Way and Natural Areas (Category 6.0)
• Commercial — Aerial (Category 9.9)
More information
More information about the temporary online certification exam is available at https://patstore.wisc.edu/secure/default.asp. To receive updates about certified pesticide applicator information and requirements, subscribe to DATCP's email list.
DATCP certifies over 19,000 commercial pesticide applicators and over 12,000 private applicators. To learn more about DATCP’s certification and licensing for pesticide applicators visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/PesticidesFertilizersCertificationLicensing.aspx.
