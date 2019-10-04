JEFFERSON — It’s time to place your tree order with the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department.
The following trees are available for the 2020 planting season: Arborvitae, White Pine, Norway Spruce and White Spruce. These trees are sold in bundles of 25 for $30 plus tax.
Also available are Sugar Maple, Burr Oak, Swamp White Oak and Serviceberry. These trees are sold in bundles of 10 for $30 plus tax.
Quantities are limited. Orders are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. Customer pickup is scheduled in mid-spring, weather permitting.
For more information, visit http://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov (Land & Water Conservation Department, Tree Sale), or contact the Land and Water Conservation office at (920) 674-7110.
