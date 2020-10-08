JEFFERSON — It’s time to place your tree order with the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department for the 2021 planting season.
The following trees are sold in bundles of 25 for $30 plus 5.5 percent sales tax: Arborvitae, Fraser Fir, White Pine and White Spruce.
The following trees are sold in bundles of 10 for $30 plus 5.5 percent sales tax: Elderberry, Hazelnut, Sugar Maple and Swamp White Oak.
Quantities are limited and orders are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. In mid-spring of 2021, customers will be sent a postcard informing them when and where the trees can be picked up.
More information can be obtained at http://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov (Land and Water Conservation Department, Tree Sale) or by contacting the Land and Water Conservation Department at (920) 674-7110.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.