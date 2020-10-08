JEFFERSON — It’s time to place your tree order with the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department for the 2021 planting season.

The following trees are sold in bundles of 25 for $30 plus 5.5 percent sales tax: Arborvitae, Fraser Fir, White Pine and White Spruce.

The following trees are sold in bundles of 10 for $30 plus 5.5 percent sales tax: Elderberry, Hazelnut, Sugar Maple and Swamp White Oak.

Quantities are limited and orders are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. In mid-spring of 2021, customers will be sent a postcard informing them when and where the trees can be picked up.

More information can be obtained at http://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov (Land and Water Conservation Department, Tree Sale) or by contacting the Land and Water Conservation Department at (920) 674-7110.

