Pictured above, Western Waukesha County Dog Training Club Officer Mark Christiansen receives a plaque of a shoulder patch from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit for its continued and ongoing support. Shown are, from left to right — Vice President Mark Christiansen; President Joan Kaml; Treasurer Barb Drake, holding the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Merit Award; Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath; board member Tara Mateusiewicz, holding the plaque of the K-9 patch; Karen Slack and Deputy Deb O’Brein, club secretary. The Western Waukesha County Dog Training Club held its annual banquet honoring and acknowledging members and their K-9s for all of their efforts during the last year. At obedience training in November, they held a huge basket raffle and raised a significant amount of money. In February at their banquet, members presented Jefferson County Sheriff Milbrath with a check for $2,000. And a cash donation, raised by a basket raffle donated by Sheriff Milbrath, and a duck toss raised an additional $303 bringing the total to $2,303 donated to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Program. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath stated how impressed he was by the generosity of the Western Waukesha County Dog Training Club for this donation to the K-9 Program.

