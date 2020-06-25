JEFFERSON — “Pop on by to say hi” at the Jefferson Area Senior Center on Wednesday, July 1, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., and enjoy a bag of fresh-popped popcorn while supplies last.
Come around the senior center to the rear parking lot. I will be at the kitchen door. Please do not block the driveway or road.
Center closed
The senior center office and programs will be closed on Friday, July 3.
Changes at the center
There are changes at the senior center for opening during the pandemic:
• Masks are required to be worn by everyone.
• All participants will be asked to sign a COVID waiver.
• Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building.
• Physical distancing will be enforced.
• The front reception desk will have plexiglass in the window. The door will be closed.
• Programs will be spaced apart during the day for adequate cleaning and disinfecting.
• Touchpoints will be cleaned frequently.
• Sheila’s office can be accessed by going into the conference room with barriers.
• No books, magazines or puzzles will be available.
• No books, magazines or puzzles will be available.
• No food will be brought in or extra meals be served.
• Refreshments such as bottled water can be purchased through the office.
We miss all of you and want to see everyone, and yet keep everyone safe!
Meals on Wheels
County Meals on Wheels for the City of Jefferson is distributed from the senior center. For information on eligibility or to sign up, call (920) 675-0102.
Qwixx dice
Qwixx dice game will be played Mondays, July 6 and 20, at 1 p.m. Sign up ahead as play is limited to eight.
Play will be in the great room with one person per table for physical distancing.
Farmers market vouchers
For participants in the farmers market voucher program, applications will be taken over the telephone by calling the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at (920) 674-8734.
Newsletters
The center’s July newsletter can be found at the City of Jefferson website: jeffersonwis.com. Go to “For residents,” “Departments” and then “Senior Center.”
Center information
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
