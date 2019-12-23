WISCONSIN DELLS — Pork producers and industry friends are invited to attend the 2020 Pork & Corn/Soy Expo on Feb. 6 and 7 at the Kalahari Resort, Wisconsin Dells.
During the Expo, Wisconsin Pork Association (WPA) will be hosting several programs designed to keep pork producers current on industry issues, provide networking opportunities for youth and pork industry members, and offer quality assurance certification opportunities. The Wisconsin Pork Association annual membership meeting also will take place on Thursday, Feb. 6.
All Wisconsin pork producers and industry partners are invited to attend the Annual Membership Meeting. The meeting will begin at noon at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
The annual meeting allows WPA members an opportunity to provide input on policies and the future direction of the organization. Elections for the WPA board of directors and Pork Forum delegates will be held during the meeting. WPA scholarship and distinguished service award recipients also will be recognized.
Registration either through WPA or the Pork & Corn/Soy expo website is required. If planning to attend only WPA functions, register through WPA. A form is available at www.wppa.org or persons may contact the office at (608) 723-7551 or email wppa@wppa.org.
Following the annual meeting, What We’ve Learned in Preparation of a FAD seminar is scheduled for 3 p.m. Dr. Darlene Konkle, Dr. Julie McGwin and Rebecca Slater from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture will provide insight on preventing ASF and preparation involved regarding a foreign animal disease.
For those looking to learn more about cooking pork at home, Chef Jeff Igel, culinary arts instructor at Fox Valley Technical College, will be hosting a Cooking with Pork session at 3 p.m. In this fun and entertaining session, Chef Jeff will provide preparation techniques for simple family meals using pork.
A second educational session, Market Trends & Trade Issues, will begin at 4:30 p.m. During this seminar, Dr. Brenda Boetel, UW-River Falls will provide information on future trends while Maria Zieba, NPPC International Trade, will discuss trade.
New this year, WPA will host the first ever “Porkapalooza” starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Africa Ballroom Foyer. This event is sure to put a smile on your face with entertainment in the trade show by N.E.W. Piano Guys.
N.E.W. Piano Guys is Wisconsin’s very own Dueling Piano Entertainment group. Their combined entertainment experience covers practically every music genre and incorporates comedy improvisation to create a one-of-a-kind experience.
In addition, there will be lots of eats featuring pork appetizers and beverages for all. The event will feature WPA’s pie and silent auctions to raise funds for Wisconsin youth.
On Friday morning, Feb. 7, producers and industry members are invited to a round-table discussion on industry issues during the Leadership Breakfast. NPB CEO Bill Even is scheduled to attend as well as NPPC Director of Industry Relations, Cody McKinley. Both will provide industry perspective as we head down the road in 2020.
Lyssa Seefeldt, agriculture agent from Eau Claire County, will conduct a Pork Quality Assurance Plus (PQA) certification course at 10 a.m. on Friday. This certification program brings the latest knowledge and practices to the farm, including the development of comprehensive on-farm programs to ensure food safety and animal well-being.
The complete WPA Expo schedule is available for download at www.wppa.org/expo or persons may register for the entire Pork/Corn/Soy program online at www.cornsoyexpo.org.
