MADISON — Eligible Wisconsin Association of FFA members now can apply for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s 2019-20 Post-Secondary Scholarships.
The application can be found on the new Wisconsin Ag Ed website (wisconsinaged.org) under “Participate” then “Scholarships and Grants.”
All applications are to be postmarked by March 22, 2020, addressed to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation office.
Applicants must be a senior in high school, or enrolled in a university or technical school and have maintained a satisfactory scholastic record in school. FFA members need only to fill out one application to be considered for all scholarships for which the applicant qualifies.
A listing of additional criteria for all scholarships is available on the Wisconsin FFA website.
“We're thankful to our scholarship sponsors who have again pledged their support to Wisconsin FFA members pursuing their educational goals,” said John Hromyak, Wisconsin FFA Foundation executive director. “Each year, our scholarship program benefits dozens of these talented, deserving and hardworking FFA members who are the next generation of agricultural leaders.”
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation's 2020 scholarships generously are provided by the following companies, individuals and endowed funds: Matthew D. Anderson Endowment Fund; ANIMART, Inc. Endowment; Badger State Ethanol; Harold and Geneva Beals Endowment; Walter and Delores Bjoraker Endowment; Blain’s Farm and Fleet; Chippewa Valley Bean; ConAgra Foods; Arnold and Katherine Cordes Endowment; Culver Franchising System, Inc.; Dr. Richard and Peggy Daluge Endowment; Karl and Ruth Drye, in honor of Ken Allen; Elstad Brothers Endowment; Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association; Farmer Community Giving; Organic Valley; Dean P. and Mary Elstad Gagnon Endowment; GROWMARK; Keith Gundlach; Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment; Gordon Iverson Endowment; Rodney Kittelsen Endowment; Robert and Herta Laatsch Family Endowment; Lee Foundation; Virgil and Ann Martinson Endowment; Louis M. Sasman of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison Endowment; Bernie and Marty Staller Endowment; Star Blends; John and Hattie Van Wychen Endowment; Wisconsin Agri-Business Association; Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association; Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation; and WPS Farm Show Food Vendors.
For more information, contact the Wisconsin FFA Foundation via telephone at (608) 831-5058 ext. 1 or email at: info@wisconsinffafoundation.org.
