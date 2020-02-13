JEFFERSON — Our “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” class will meet Wednesdays, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., March 4 to April 8. There is no cost.
This is an educational program designed to help caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. Students will benefit from this class whether they are helping a parent, spouse, neighbor or friend.
Learn to reduce stress, improve confidence, communicate feelings better, make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
Center closed
The senior center and city offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, for Presidents Day. The County Senior Dining and Meals on Wheels programs, however, will be operating as usual.
‘Strength, Balance and Focus’ class
Join center staff for a six-week “Strength, Balance and Focus” class on Mondays, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., March 2 to April 6. Cost is $25 with the first class free of charge.
Sign up and pay the first class. Checks should be made payable to Sue Trier.
This class is designed to help seniors with their balance, strengthen their bones and stretching. Participants should wear comfortable clothing they can move in.
Ukulele group
Our Ukulele group will meet Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m.
‘Lunch and Learn’
Our next “Lunch and Learn” class will meet Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 11:30 a.m. Attendees should bring their own lunch, a snack or have the Senior Dining meal which can be eaten that day while in class. The next class is “Crater Lake and North Cascades.”
Persons who wish to have the Senior Dining meal that day must call in their reservation by Monday, Feb. 17, at noon at (920) 675-0102. Lunch on Feb. 18 is country fried steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, fruited Jell-O, cinnamon roll, dinner roll and butter, coffee and milk.
‘Guys and Dolls’
The center has several openings for the Fireside Dinner Theatre musical “Guys and Dolls” for Wednesday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $68.
Transportation to the Fireside is on one’s own. The price includes lunch of chicken and ribs, tip and the show.
Bingo
Bingo will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. Sponsor for the day is Elite Day Services of Jefferson.
Card-making class
Birthday card-making class will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. Cost is $3 per card which includes all materials, instruction and an envelope for mailing. Persons should bring their own adhesive.
Quilting class
Attention quilters! Anyone who likes to sew is welcome to come on Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to help work on quilts made for the Linus Group and Rainbow Hospice.
Wisconsin Northwoods tour
Our “Wisconsin’s Northwoods” trip will be Aug. 16-19. This four-day trip includes eight meals at a cost of $997 per person double and $1,241 single.
Discovery Tours will pick up persons at the senior center. See Waupaca, Wausau, Eagle River, Minocqua, Rhinelander and Bonduel. A light lunch will be served.
Badger Tours extended trips
“Door County Weekend Getaway” — June 12-14, three days and six meals. Cost is $675 per person double and $789 for a single traveler. Pickup will be at Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Each day take in some wineries, cruise Sturgeon Bay, enjoy a fish boil (other food options too) and enjoy a supper club in Egg Harbor.
“Apostle Islands” — Sept. 8-11, four days, seven meals. Cost is $775 per person double, $949 single. Pickup will be at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Stay at Legendary Water Resort & Casino, tour Madeline Island with included lunch, take an Island Princess Cruise and more.
Badger Tour and Travel daytrips
Badger Tour and Travel day tours that center staff is promoting for the 2020 season include:
• “Dirty, Rotten Scoundrels,” Sunday, March 29, at the Palace Dinner Theatre in Wisconsin Dells. Cost is $104.
• “Wisconsin Wine Trails-Racine and Kenosha,” Thursday, May 28. Enjoy tasting at three wineries and an included lunch. Cost is $104.
• “Lavender Fields Forever-Baraboo,” Wednesday, June 24. Visit New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm, the International Crane Foundation with an included lunch. Cost is $104.
• “Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Ind., Saturday, July 25. Enjoy specialty arts, craft fair, and lots of vendors with good food. Lunch is on one’s own. Cost is $74.
• “Bloodys & Bobbleheads,” Saturday, Aug. 15. Enjoy a Bloody Mary served with a beer chaser, followed by a breakfast cheeseburger. See the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum and visit a local brewery. Cost is $99.
• “Curd is the Word,” Friday, Sept. 11. Enjoy samples of beer, soda and cheese curds. There will be a fish fry for lunch and another stop for more cheese curds. Cost is $94.
• “China Lights,” Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visit Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners with a stop at Lovers Lane Sushi and Seafood Buffet. This trip involves extensive walking.
“Annual Stocking Stuffer Tour” – Friday, Nov. 20, Milwaukee. Cost is $104. See Usingers Sausage, Wisconsin Cheese Mart, Milwaukee Public Market, Melt Chocolates and Wisconsin Knitwear, Inc.
Extended tours
“Spring Mountain Tour,” May 10-16, 2020, seven days, 13 meals. Badger Tours will pick you up at your home! Cost is $1,599 per person double, $1,899 single. See Hollywood Casino, Daniel Boone National Forest, Smokey Mountains National Park, Paula Dean’s Lumberjack Food Show and more.
“Australia and New Zealand,” Sept. 2-17, 16 days and 20 meals. Cost is $6,049 per person double and $7,748 single.
Tour Sydney, Cairns and Melbourne, Australia. Tour Queenstown, and Christchurch, New Zealand.
The price includes airfare to and from that continent along with flights to each city. See Barrier Reefs, mountains, cities and more.
Conversation starter
Today, Feb. 14, is National Ferris Wheel Day. Do you have any memories or stories of riding on a Ferris Wheel?
Inclement weather
If the School District of Jefferson calls off school due to inclement weather, the senior center will be closed and there will be no Senior Dining or Meals on Wheels for the day.
Game winners
Sheepshead (Mondays at 1 p.m.): Rick Dearborn, 63; Sue Kramer, 61; Korky Korban, 59; Mary Latterall, 54; Ken Kiefer and Roxie Kober, 48.
Bingo (Tuesdays at 1 p.m.): Shirley Behm, Marian Borck, Allegra Cocos, Judy Holmes, Jim Peterson, two wins; Betty Punzel, Irene Reichert, David Rickett, Elsie Sauer, Connie Sleger, Florence Veith, Bonnie Wendt, two wins; Dale Zilisch, two wins; and Mary Zilisch.
Wii Bowling (Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.): Averages — Marlene Dianch, 182; Joe Miller, 164; Deanna Pfeifer, 146; and Claire Thorpe, 143. High score: Marlene, 199.
Euchre (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Hilda Carl and Judy Torgerson, 62; Darlyn Oschman, 61; Korky Korban, Betty Kutz, Ruth Rummler and Florence Veith, 51; Bill Schiferl: Door prize.
