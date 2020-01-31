WHITEWATER — Interested in celebrating Valentine’s Day with your family? Young Auditorium’s has the perfect, early evening opportunity…offering crafts, activities, and a family-friendly stage performance designed for children of all ages.
Young Auditorium’s Family Valentine Event featuring Yao Yao will be on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. With an early start time, you will have plenty of time to enjoy the performance with your family, and still make it home for bedtime.
Combined with pre-show Valentine-themed crafts and activities in the theatre lobby, Young Auditorium’s presentation of Yao Yao truly is an experience the whole family can enjoy. With origins in Seoul, South Korea, Yao Yao is a one-of-a-kind stage play that blends reality and imagination by using interactive screen-art technology, live music and some extremely animated actors.
Yao is a mischievous little girl who loves playing with her dad. But every morning Daddy has to dress up in his suit, pick up his briefcase and go to work.
One day, Yao, unhappy with her father’s departure, grabs his overcoat and accidentally pulls a thread that leads to the start of a magical world of adventure and discovery.
Join Yao on her ingenious journey to find out what’s waiting for her at the end of the thread. Yao Yao was jury-selected and performed a full showcase at the International Performing Arts for Youth (IPAY) conference in Philadelphia in January 2018.
To purchase tickets for the Family Valentine Event featuring Yao Yao, or any Young Auditorium performance, stop in or call the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office — located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus — at (262) 472-2222 or purchase tickets online at www.youngauditorium.com.
