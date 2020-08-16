PremierBank, through its partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, is awarding $23,000 to COVID-19 relief.
Grants will be given to the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, United Way of Jefferson and Northern Walworth Counties and the Blackhawk United Way for use in COVID-19 relief efforts in its local communities.
Russ Turk, president/CEO/chief lending officer, said, “As a community bank, we will always go the extra mile for our customers. This pandemic has been an especially trying time for our communities and it brings us great joy to be able to offer some additional relief.
"We are not only your financial partners, but also your friends and neighbors — that means we are here to not only celebrate your successes, but we are also here to be a helping hand in your times of need," he added.
