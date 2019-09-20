Russell L. Turk, president/CEO/CLO of PremierBank, announces that Annette Rechek, Compliance and BSA Officer, recently was awarded the Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) professional designation from the American Bankers Association.
“Earning the CRCM certification validates Annette’s experience and depth of education in the bank regulatory compliance industry,” said Turk.
The CRCM certification is awarded to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of bank regulatory compliance. To qualify for the CRCM certification, individuals must have certain levels of experience and education in the compliance profession, pass an exam and agree to abide by a code of ethics.
The CRCM exam covers regulatory requirements as they relate to credit, deposits/securities, safety and soundness, information reporting and corporate responsibility.
Rechek has been with the organization for 10 years, coming to it from the Commercial Bank acquisition. She has been instrumental in developing, implementing and coordinating the bank's Anti-Money Laundering systems and controls.
In addition, she is tasked with ensuring that all areas of the company meet compliance management responsibilities and abide by all applicable laws and regulations.
ABA Professional Certifications promote the highest standards of performance in the financial services industry by validating individuals’ knowledge and expertise.
For more information, call (202) 663-5092 or visit www.aba.com/certifications.
