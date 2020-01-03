January is National Radon Action Month, and the Jefferson County Health Department is warning citizens about exposure to this colorless, odorless, radioactive gas.
Radon is the nation’s leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and second-leading cause of lung cancer among smokers. A total of 21,000 lung cancer deaths are attributed to Radon each year.
Radon, naturally present in the ground, can enter buildings through their foundations. Both old and newer homes can be susceptible to radon. About one out of 10 Wisconsin homes have elevated Radon levels.
The only way to know the level of radon in one’s home is to test it. The Jefferson County Health Department offers free radon test kits to citizens while supplies last.
There are radon mitigation contractors in Wisconsin that are nationally certified and install highly effective soil-depressurization radon-control systems. Thousands of systems are installed in existing homes in Wisconsin each year.
New construction should include features to reduce radon entry recommended by the standards for green building from the National Association of Home Builders.
Radon test kits can be obtained free of charge from the Watertown Department of Public Health, 515 S. First St., Watertown; the Jefferson County Health Department, 1541 Annex Road, Jefferson; and the Dodge County Health Department, 199 County Highway DF in Juneau.
Test kits only are available while supplies last.
Persons can find more information about radon on the DHS website at http://www.lowradon.org or by calling (920) 262-8094.
