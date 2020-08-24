PALMYRA — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public input on improvements along State Highway 106 in the village of Palmyra in Jefferson County.
A virtual public presentation detailing the project is available for viewing at www.wisconsindot.gov. Search “WIS 106 Palmyra” and select the second link of “WIS 106 (1st Street to WIS 59).” The public, especially adjacent property owners, are encouraged to view the virtual meeting and provide input.
Comments are requested by Sept. 18.
WisDOT is proposing to resurface Highway 106, from First Street to State Highway 59 in Palmyra, updating curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, and install new pavement markings. Highway 106 is anticipated to remain open to through traffic during construction with flagging operations.
A detour route during construction also is being evaluated. Access will be maintained to local residences and businesses during construction.
For more information, contact WisDOT Project Manager Matthew Lamb at (608) 246-5638 or by email at matthew.lamb@dot.wi.gov. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Lamb at the WisDOT Southwest Region Office, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.
