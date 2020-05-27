WATERTOWN — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public input on preliminary design plans for the replacement of the WIS 19 (Main Street) bridge in Watertown.
A virtual public presentation detailing the project design process is available for viewing at www.wisconsindot.gov under Southwest Region Highway Projects and Studies (Jefferson County Design Projects).
The project, currently scheduled for construction in 2026, includes replacing the existing structure and its approaches. The public is encouraged to view the project information and provide input on the four design alternates under consideration.
A comment form is provided on the website. Questions and comments also can be directed to WisDOT Project Manager Steve Porter at (608) 243-3366. Written comments can be emailed to Steve Porter, steve.porter@dot.wi.gov, or mailed to 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.
