JEFFERSON — The public is invited to the Humane Society of Jefferson County on Saturday, Dec. 14, for holiday festivities for the whole family.
From 10 a.m. to noon, persons can bring their pet to have their pictures taken with Santa. Then, have your child bring their letters to Santa because from 1 to 3 p.m. children of all ages can have their pictures taken with Santa while they enjoy a party. They can nibble on tasty treats, meet adorable animals and enjoy other fun activities at the Humane Society’s holiday party.
All photos cost $5 for both pets and children. All proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Call the shelter at (920) 647- 2048 to reserve a spot today.
The Merry Little Party will be held in the community education room at the Humane Society, at W6127 Kiesling Road, between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
