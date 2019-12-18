WATERTOWN — Spend New Year’s Eve in Watertown enjoying the live music of Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns at historic Turner Hall during this special new event hosted by Watertown Tourism and the Watertown Main Street Program.
Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns is a premier Wisconsin-based eight-piece show band featuring expert horn and rhythm sections and dynamic vocalists.
Cold Sweat performs cover hits from many genres including dance, rock, R&B, soul and pop. Artists covered by the band include Sting, Peter Gabriel, Michael Jackson, Chicago, Beyoncé, Miles Davis, Bruno Mars and more.
Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns have performed at Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair, at multiple county fairs, sporting events such as the Green Bay Packers pre-game show, at the Milwaukee Ale House and at Potawatomi Casino.
Doors to Turner Hall, 301 S. Fourth St., will open at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 with music starting at 8:30 and the event ending at 12:30 a.m.
In addition to the live music, attendees can expect a red-carpet entrance, hors d’oeuvres, party favors, a selfie-station with props, a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight, and a free safe ride home in a provided limousine.
“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our sponsors,” said Robin Kaufmann, Watertown tourism manager. “7-Up Bottling Company of Watertown generously sponsored our limousine service which allows attendees to enjoy a great evening knowing a safe ride home is available.”
Tickets cost $40 per person and can be purchased online at watertownmainstreet.org or in person at the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, 519 E. Main St., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (cash or check sales only at this location).
Attendees must be age 21 or older to attend, and evening wear is recommended. Proceeds from the event will support downtown Watertown beautification efforts. All attendees will receive one ticket at event check-in for a chance to win a diamond necklace valued at $1,799 or a men’s watch valued at $375 donated by Bradow Jewelers. Additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase at Turner Hall on New Year’s Eve.
“For years we have received phone calls at the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce from people asking what is planned for New Year’s Eve in Watertown,” said Kaufmann. “In the past, we have not had a celebration to direct the public to, and this event was created to fill that void. We’re having a lot of fun putting together a quality event that attendees are sure to enjoy.”
For more information regarding the event, search Watertown New Year’s Eve Party on Facebook or visit watertownmainstreet.org. The New Year’s Eve event generously is supported by the 7-Up Bottling Company, Bradow Jewelers, State Bank of Reeseville, Edward Jones Investments, The Oasis Salon & Spa, Central Block Kitchen & Designs, Far Horizons Imports, ProAdjuster Chiropractic Clinic, Sweet Talkin’ Treats, Oswald-Konz Financial Group, Sandra D’s Bridal and The Chic Boutique.
