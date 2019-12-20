MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting comments through Dec. 30 for a proposed special pesticide registration to allow strawberry growers to use Stinger herbicide for weed control.
The special registration helps strawberry growers control broadleaf weeds such as dandelion, Canada thistle, bull thistle and perennial clovers. No other herbicides are registered for use pre-harvest in strawberries to control these weeds.
The current registration for Stinger will expire Dec. 31, for use on strawberries pre- and post-harvest. Its use on strawberries previously has been allowed under three successive five-year permits.
No reports of adverse effects were received during previous registrations. The proposed registration will go through Dec. 31, 2024. Dow AgroSciences LLC is the manufacturer, and the active ingredient is clopyralid.
The preliminary environmental assessment indicates that the proposed registration will not require a full environmental assessment. For a copy of the assessment, contact: Alyssa Foss, DATCP, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911; (608) 224-4547.
The assessment also is available for review at: DATCP, 2811 Agriculture Drive, Madison, WI 53708, Monday through Friday, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Comments received on or before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, will become part of the preliminary environmental assessment record.
How to submit comments
Submit comments to Alyssa Foss by mail at the above postal address or email at alyssa.foss@wisconsin.gov.
More information
The special registration process allows states to register additional uses of pesticide products other than those listed on their labels, without prior federal approval. It helps growers address local pest problems that cannot be controlled adequately by any available federally registered product.
These problems include insect outbreaks, fungal diseases, and grasses and weeds that outcompete crops.
For more information visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/SpecialPesticideRegistrations.aspx.
