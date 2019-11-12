On Monday, Nov. 11, the students and staff at Purdy Elementary School in Fort Atkinson observed their annual Veterans Day celebration to honor our veterans who have served in the military.
This tribute recognized the presence of Edwin Frohmader Post 1879 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Paul Frank Florine Post 166 of the American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 409 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 39.
This year’s guest speaker was Senior Airman Jeff Jensen of the U.S. Air Force, who also is the Purdy Elementary physical education teacher. Airman Jensen spoke of his time in the military, and how it was the greatest experience of his life.
He remarked that “if it weren’t for the military, I would not be able to work in this amazing school of Purdy Elementary and get to work with such awesome students each day.”
Jensen showed a video simulation of what it’s like to fly a fighter jet to give the students a sense of what it feels like to take flight in such a large aircraft.
Additionally, attendees got a chance to Skype with Rhianna Carlock, a former Purdy Panther and Fort Atkinson resident, who currently is serving as part of the U.S. Air Force and stationed in South Korea. Through digital technology, students and staff were able to speak with her live about her experience and ask a few questions about her work.
“It was such a touching moment not only to get to connect with a former student, but for our students to be able to communicate with an active service member literally across the world,” commented Purdy Elementary Principal Leigh Ann Scheuerell.
The assembly included the student body recognizing veterans among the attendees who all are a family relation to current Purdy students. These honorees received a certificate of appreciation and then were sung to by the entire student body with the song, “Because of You.”
The honor guard performed a traditional gun salute to remember those lives lost while in service, and students from Fort Atkinson High School played a rendition of “Taps.”
“This is one of my favorite events of the year because we get a chance to create a special moment of thanks for our community’s veterans,” Scheuerell said. “They have given so much so that we can enjoy our freedom, and putting together a special day to honor them is the least we can do. Our thanks goes on all year long, but especially on a special occasion such as Veterans Day.”
