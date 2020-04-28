As the COVID-19 virus has everyone trying to make some sense of their lives and looking for things to do, now that its closets and drawers are cleaned out and the spring cleaning is done, the Fort Atkinson Senior Center is hosting Puzzle Tuesday.
Every Tuesday in May, from noon to 1 p.m., the center will offer curbside pickup, in its parking lot, of no more than two jigsaw puzzles per car.
Staff would like persons to leave a comment to let them know what kind of puzzle they prefer to do, whether it be a 500- or 1,000-piece puzzle and what category they would like to do, such as animals, scenery, buildings, etc.
Then, the following Tuesday, people could bring those puzzles back for different ones. They also may call the center at (920) 563-7773 and leave a message with their name and the puzzle information of what they prefer.
Persons should leave their information no later than 11 a.m. on the day of pickup.
