Randall Dullum
Monday, Feb. 17, was National Random Acts of Kindness Day. To observe and give back on that day, students in grades 1-6 at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Fort Atkinson brought Valentine’s cards and a small gift to the residents at Black Hawk Senior Residence, and then sang several songs and hymns to them. The students are shown above singing to the residents. Additionally, St. Paul’s students in grades 7-8 also dropped off care packages to the Fort Atkinson Police and Fire departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.