Permit me to tie some recent happenings around me that, as I listen or see them, seem to fall helter-skelter, not unlike the leaves on the snow this fall. Statements like, “Your kidding” or “Nice job,” and sometimes, “Really,” were my leaves, so to speak, falling and blowing about in a wind of human experiences. Follow along and we can put this in a perspective of sorts.
A dear friend spills a tale to me as I sit in a walker and he in a wheelchair. The words flow with a freshness of clear trout stream waters, and he is 90 years old. “Did you get a deer”? I asked, just as soon as I entered the room. “Yup,” was the reply.
One of my leaves fell. He tells of his first deer hunt in 1945. Raised in a crack-in-the-hills in western Wisconsin, the group hunted near the south fork of the Flambeau River. Farmer with a team of horses drags a boat with gear to the river … ferry across … gather witch hazel brush and pine boughs for flooring ... pitch tent … sleeps with dad in quilts sewn together … nine days … two bucks taken by the group … he and dad get none.
The phone rings and it startles me at first. Two o’clock in the afternoon and this writer had succumbed to the sleep-inducing warmth of a wood-burning stove. They are good at that, you know!
“Come over to mom’s house” a rather quiet voice says. “I want to show you something.” It takes me a few shakes of a lamb’s tail, as the saying goes, and I am looking at a nice buck the young man has in the back of his pickup. My leaves are falling again. I hear of seeing nothing the first two days of the recent Wisconsin gun deer season.
“Today I went out at noon and was set up in a nice tree when I hear leaves rustling,” his story begins. There is a measured self- assurance to the words that describe how JR Klement shot his deer. “And look at this,” he adds.
A cell phone shows me a short video of a Pileated woodpecker hammering on a nearby tree in that woods. Wisconsin’s largest woodpecker is a rarity in Jefferson County; and he has an action shot of one from his tree stand! Another of my leaves falls!
Scroll ahead to last Saturday and the Fort Atkinson Christmas Bird Count. Sponsored by the Friends of Rose Lake, the following people, in small groups, looked for birds in assigned rural areas of a 15-mile radius of Fort Atkinson. Searching were Mary Adams, Bonnie Hamer, Nancy Hall, Joanne Beltsner, Tom and Cheryl Belzer, Bob and Sue Volenc, Leslie Ott, Dan Roahen, Dick Wanie, Eve West, David Brueckner and Dennis Gesvain. Also out were Sharon and Robert Schweitzer, Bob and Helen Arndt, and Chris, Kyle and Caitlyn Drake.
Birders calling in their bird feeder sightings were Tom Behling, Jack Blodgett, Tim Eiden, Ron Hake, Don Kneiert and Kathy Nichols. Feeder reporters also included Mrs. Rowley, Tucker Scullin, Jim Vance, Carol Wanie, Cheryl Wenham, Gary Wolfram and Leslie Ott.
Waterfowl seldom seen on our count like 470 common mergansers, 17 Common Goldeneyes, six green-winged teal, two black ducks and 15 Ruddy ducks were a welcome addition. Missing this year were sightings of a robin, bluebird, and northern visitors like redpolls and crossbills.
One northern shrike was spotted. Nick-named ”butcher bird,” it was a good find. The numbers of common winter birds seem less this year.
Gathering at 5 for the total tally, we went through the list of Wisconsin winter birds with groups giving their numbers. Caitlyn Drake, primary school age, proudly gave her group’s numbers. Oh boy, did my leaves fall! Fifty-one species and 4,236 birds were the final count.
With a season upon us for thanksgiving in religions, families and all aspects of life including natural, read how my many “leaves” were gathered into a poem titled The Pioneer Prayer. I borrowed this from The Badger Poet years ago for the Beaver Dam centennial.
Oh, bless the fawn that comes to play
When the day breaks through the skies
And crowns my little fenceless patch
An earthly paradise;
And keep it as my church and yard
To pray and worship in,
And may my Christian heritage
Bear evidence in kin.
Oh Lord conserve the fish, the fowl,
The buffalo and deer,
That homestead seekers from afar,
Shall know no hunger here;
And may the scent of spruce and pine,
For centuries to come,
Remain as fresh for clan or creed,
I pray thy will be done.
— Altenberg.
