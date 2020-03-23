The Good Citizens from seven area schools, their families and school personal — along with members of the Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution — met in the Hoard Historical Museum March 5 to celebrate this special honor.
The Good Citizen Award was begun by the DAR in 1934 as way to recognize and reward high school seniors who possess the qualities of Service, Leadership, Good Character and High Academic Standards. Each school selects a Good Citizen based on those DAR values.
The Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce DAR Chapter is the sponsor for the seven schools in this area which includes Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Palmyra-Eagle and Whitewater. This year’s group was exceptional, highly motivated in all areas of their lives, striving to do their best in school work, sports, music and the arts.
All the students showed leadership in whatever they participated in. Also, all had specific plans for their futures. Each student plans to go onto higher education with career plans ranging from electrical engineering and political science to various health fields areas — physical and occupational therapy, a doctor, medic and a genetic researcher.
From the seven high school Good Citizens, Olivia Williams of Cambridge then was selected by four judges to represent the Chapter in the state-wide competition.
After the luncheon Williams read her winning essay, which asked the question: “How would you energize America’s youth to engage as effective citizens?” She mentioned involving children in community service early in their lives, teaching them about politics and the importance of history as well as the need to honor our veterans.
She ended her essay with, “Our country would not be what it is today without our veterans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.