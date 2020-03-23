The Good Citizens from seven area schools, their families and school personal — along with members of the Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution — met in the Hoard Historical Museum March 5 to celebrate this special honor. Pictured above, the 2020 area Good Citizens are, from left to right — Josie Hintz, of Whitewater; David Kline, Lake Mills; Reese Gee, Jefferson; Olivia Williams, Cambridge; Brook Hartwig, Fort Atkinson; Hannah Steinbach, Palmyra-Eagle; and Justin Swanson, Johnson Creek.

