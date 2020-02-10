WATERTOWN — Madison College-Watertown will offer a new, non-credit personal finance class this spring.
Introduction to Personal Finance, No. 64451, will be held Thursdays, Feb. 27 to April 9, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The course is designed to help participants learn to manage personal resources for the achievement of life goals.
Topics will include financial psychology; savings, expenses and budgeting; loans and debt management; taxation, insurance and risk management; and investment, estate planning, governmental programs and the economy.
The course fee is $94.50, or $76.50 for those ages 60 and over.
For more information or to register, call Madison College-Watertown at (920) 206-8000, visit madisoncollege.edu/continuing-education or stop by the campus at 1300 W. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
