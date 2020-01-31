Register now for the trivia contest at the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
The event is open to teams of five to eight people. To register, contact the Hoard Museum at (920) 563-7769.
Registration costs $80 a team; and $60 a team for members and business patrons of the museum and Fort Atkinson Historical Society. To qualify for the reduced members-only pricing, only one member of each team needs to be a member or employed by business patron.
“The Hoard Historical Museum, which doesn’t charge general museum admission, raises a portion of its funds through memberships and fundraisers such as this,” said Lee. “This benefit will help fund programming for families of all ages, exhibits on local history, and the general activities the museum puts on for the community such as the Mary Hoard Art Show, Dairy Day at the MOOseum, the Fourth of July Ice Cream Social, and the annual Holiday Open House.”
Trivia categories include science, general knowledge, movies, music, sports, hot topics, and, of course, history. Cash prizes will be given to winners.
There will be four rounds of trivia with a bonus history round. Each round will be 20 minutes with a five-minute break between rounds.
Snacks will be available for purchase along with a cash bar featuring beer, wine and soda. There also will be a 50/50 raffle with proceeds to benefit the Hoard Historical Museum.
“This is a wonderful event for people of all ages,” said Lee. “It’s a great team-building occasion for work colleagues, or a fun casual event for a small group. Or, if you’re trying to find opportunities to connect with your grown children, this is the event for you.”
Call the Hoard Historical Museum at (920) 563-7769 for more information or to register a group. When registering, provide a team name and, if registering for the members-only rate, which member of your team is a member or business patron of the museum and Fort Atkinson Historical Society.
The Hoard Museum is located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson.
The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, call the museums at (920) 563-7769 and visit www.hoardmuseum.org. Like us on Facebook.
