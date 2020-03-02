WATERTOWN — This year the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Rock River is changing date and location.
The new date is Aug. 14, from 5 to 10 p.m.
The new venue will be Riverside Park, 850 Labaree St., Watertown, on the banks of the Rock River.
The committee wanted a change and hopefully it will be more convenient for the survivors to come to the event.
There still will be the Adam's family fish fry, the survivor ceremony, kid zone area and all the other activities that make the event special.
All team captains and Relay for Life members are encouraged to ask a friend or a relative to join a team. If one does not feel up to being a team captain, they still can register as an individual for the event.
It is important that all people who come to the event be accounted for.
Anyone who is a survivor of cancer can sign up as well. Visit the website at www.relayforlife.org/rockriver to sign up.
For more information, contact Kay Christian at (920) 261-0077 or email her at
