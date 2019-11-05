WATERTOWN — Hero’s Café, in partnership with Highgrounds Memorial Park and the City of Watertown Tourism, is bringing the Remembering Our Fallen — Wisconsin Memorial to Watertown for one week, starting Saturday, Nov. 9.
Remembering Our Fallen — Wisconsin is a photographic war memorial that honors Wisconsin’s military fallen from the War on Terror from Sept. 11, 2001, to present. Unlike brick-and-mortar memorials, it is designed to travel, and includes both military and personal photos.
The memorial will be unveiled during a special Veterans Day ceremony being held at the Watertown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3709, located at N8775 High Road, Watertown. The ceremony, to begin at 10 a.m., is expected to last for approximately one hour.
“I am very grateful to have been given the opportunity to bring this memorial to Watertown,” said Misti Hawn, founder and executive director of Hero’s Café. “We often think of Sept. 11th as being an event that happened in New York and Pennsylvania. What we don’t realize is that many families from Wisconsin made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.”
After the ceremony, the memorial will be moved to the Watertown Public Library, where it will be on public display until Nov. 15.
Hero’s Café is a 501c3 non-profit based in Watertown. Its mission is to connect active and veteran military, first responders and their families with the organizations, programs and businesses that support them.
For more information, call Misti Hawn at (920) 253-1690 or email at misti.hawn@avidrisk.com.
