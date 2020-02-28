All dog and cat licenses must be renewed by April 1, 2020, in the City of Fort Atkinson.
Any animal licensed after that date is subject to a $5 per animal late fee.
According to Wisconsin State Statutes, evidence of unexpired rabies vaccination is required for all cats and dogs before a license can be issued. Therefore, the City of Fort Atkinson will not license any animal without proof of current rabies vaccination.
The costs for the licenses are as follows: Dogs and cats-spayed/neutered, $10; Unspayed/unneutered, $15.
Licenses may be obtained at the city clerk’s office, 101 N. Main St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. There is an after-hours drop box on the North Water Street West side of the municipal building.
However, if using the after-hours drop box, a self-addressed stamped envelope also must be provided.
If licenses are not obtained by April 1, a reminder will not be sent by the city clerk’s office. A listing of delinquent licenses will be turned over to the police department for further action.
Persons who had an animal licensed with the city last year and no longer have that animal should call the city offices at (920) 563-7760 so that the animal may be removed from the listing.
