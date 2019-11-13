MADISON — State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, recently honored Martin “Marty” Calderon as a Hometown Hero before the full State Assembly.
Calderon is founder and executive director of God Touch Milwaukee, Inc., a faith-based organization that provides supported transitional living for men coming off the streets or just out of the prison system looking to turn their lives around, develop a relationship with Jesus Christ, re-establish relationships with family and become a responsible member of society.
“It is my privilege to know Marty and his beautiful family as constituents, and am proud to call them my friends,” shared Rep. Dittrich. “His passion and commitment to mentor individuals struggling with alcoholism, addiction and inner city gang violence are truly an inspiration. I am grateful for Marty and his endeavors in bettering the lives of those that are directly affected as well as improving our community and state.”
God Touch Milwaukee, Inc. works closely with the House of Correction in Milwaukee County where men are allowed to complete their sentencing at God Touch Milwaukee while on electronic monitoring. Individuals from the House of Correction that have completed their time at God Touch Milwaukee have a zero percent recidivism rate.
There is an overall success rate of over 90 percent for those who complete the six- to 12-month program.
