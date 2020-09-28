MADISON — State Representative Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, received the ABC of Wisconsin “Building Wisconsin” award for her hard work during the last session to address the construction skills gap, bolster the fight for open competition in construction and expand the workforce development program.
“I am extremely honored to receive this award, especially since some of my primary passions as a legislator have been continuing to build our workforce and growing businesses in our state,” shared Rep. Dittrich.
Dittrich was presented with the “Building Wisconsin” award on Aug. 17 at two different businesses in the 38th Assembly District: Pioneer Roofing in Johnson Creek and Amigo Construction in Cambridge.
“Heading into the upcoming session, I believe workforce issues will be a primary legislative concern,” concluded Rep. Dittrich. “I am hopeful we can continue to move our state forward in addressing skills gaps in more areas and remove unnecessary barriers so businesses and workers can continue to thrive.”
