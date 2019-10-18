MADISON — Representative Cody Horlacher, R- Mukwonago, recently presented the “First Responder of the Year” award to Dave Rockteacher from the Eagle Fire Department during the Assembly floor session.
Rockteacher was honored along with more than 100 first responders from around the state in a first-of-its-kind recognition ceremony.
“Dave has given his time and talents to the Eagle Fire Department for 50 years,” Horlacher said. “He has served as a firefighter, captain of EMS and deputy chief. He’s always been there when needed, and he’s an asset to the community.”
Wisconsin has approximately 9,400 career firefighters and 9,900 career EMS personnel along with 23,000 volunteer firefighters and EMS providers. There also are more than 13,700 law enforcement officers throughout the state.
The nominations took into account a variety of factors including a specific heroic action, a significant professional achievement, community work and/or length of service. The award recipients represented the full spectrum of first responders: police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and all levels of EMS providers.
State representatives selected a recipient from their Assembly District for the special honor.
The Assembly also took legislative action that showed members’ support for Wisconsin first responders. Senate Bill 266 that provides health insurance benefits to families of fallen officers received final legislative approval and now heads to the governor’s desk.
The Assembly also passed a resolution to designate Oct. 28 as First Responders Appreciation Day in Wisconsin.
“Wisconsin’s first responders deserve this special recognition,” said Horlacher. “They’re the first people to arrive on the scene of an accident, medical emergency, fire or natural disaster. They run toward danger to help people in need and we are grateful for their service.”
