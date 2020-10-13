State Representative Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, was one of a handful of Republicans and Democrats to receive the 2020 “Building Wisconsin” Award, presented by Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Wisconsin for hard work addressing the construction skills gap during the 2019-20 legislative session.
ABC of Wisconsin President John Mielke noted that less than a quarter of Wisconsin legislators are recognized for their efforts with the Building Wisconsin Award.
“ABC of Wisconsin is proud to recognize Representative Horlacher as an integral leader on behalf of Wisconsin’s construction employers and employees,” Mielke said. “Cody’s efforts have gone a long way toward allowing more Wisconsinites to get and keep family-sustaining lifelong construction careers that cannot be outsourced overseas.”
“It’s an honor to be recognized for supporting the hard-working men and women who are literally building Wisconsin,” said Horlacher. “I am proud of the work ABC of Wisconsin is doing to grow the construction industry and look forward to working with them in the future.”
Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 21,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 69 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work.
The Wisconsin Chapter, based in Madison, is the largest in the country with 890 member companies. Visit them at abcwi.org.
