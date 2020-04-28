JEFFERSON — Spring! ‘Tis the season, and apparently the year, for folks lucky enough to have a patch of ground to work or some containers on their patio.
With COVID-19 keeping so many people at home, more people are planting a garden, reminiscent of the Victory Gardens of World War II.
During a normal year, when people have questions or problems involving the plants they are trying to nurture, the Jefferson County Master Gardener Volunteers and the University of Wisconsin Extension Office in Jefferson are ready to help them out. This year though, the office is closed and folks are working from home.
However, there still are resources available.
• Anyone with internet can access a wealth of gardening and landscaping knowledge. The UW Horticulture Division of Extension website at https://hort.extension.wisc.edu supplies information on flowers, fruits, lawns, trees and shrubs, vegetables, and weeds and invasive species.
• Another excellent online resource, and not just for gardening, is The Learning Store at https://learningstore.extension.wisc.edu. This website “offers educational media developed by UW-Madison Division of Extension researchers and staff to support healthy and financially secure families, food safety, environmental issues, agriculture and farming, and community and economic development.”
• Even though the Extension, Jefferson County Office is closed, the phones are being monitored for call-in questions. Persons can leave a message and their message will be forwarded to Jefferson County Master Garden Volunteer Plant Health Advisors, who will be working from home. The telephone number to contact Extension is (920) 674-7295.
• Emailing is a great way to ask for advice. Plant identification and problems can be done electronically. Persons simply can email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov their photos. Please try to include multiple pictures, one close up to provide greater details and one further away, etc. A plant health advisor will be in contact with persons if additional information is needed.
• It’s a good time of year to have your soil tested. The Rock River Laboratory, Inc. in Watertown is open and can process samples. They can be reached at www.rockriverlab.com or by telephone at (920) 261-0446. Instructions are on their website on how to collect and submit samples, and they will send sampling supplies at no charge.
Eventually the world will get back to business as usual, and the Extension Office will open again. In the meantime, there will be no face-to-face questions possible, and no on-site farm visits by the Jefferson County Agriculture Educator.
It is hoped that soon the Jefferson County Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Health Advisors will be back on duty during their regular hours of Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m., manning the phones and computers, and fielding walk-in questions.
