Effective June 1, 2020, restrooms will be open at the following Jefferson County parks: Korth Park Upper (two family restrooms only unless rented), Carnes Park West, Carnes East (camping), Cappies (camping), Carlin-Weld, Dog Park and Lower Rock.
Persons should use the parks at their own risk. Jefferson County Parks include playgrounds at: Carlin Weld, Dorothy Carnes, Korth Park, Lower Rock Lake, Upper Rock Lake and Pohlmann Park. Travelers are welcome. Reservations are required for camping in Jefferson County parks. Walk-in campsites at are Dorothy Carnes and Cappie’s Landing, which are open for rental starting June 1. Shelter rentals are limited to 100 people per event. Kanow Park currently is closed due to high water. Jefferson County trails remain open to the public for walking, hiking, biking and other outdoor recreation. For the safety of all users, parks staff remind all patrons to observe the recommended safety protocol while out.
