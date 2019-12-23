2 Rivers Bicycle and Outdoor of Fort Atkinson was named one of America’s Best Bike Shops for 2019.
It was one of four bicycle retailers in the state of Wisconsin to win the award.
The National Bicycle Dealers Association (NBDA) has certified 2 Rivers Bicycle and Outdoor as being among the top local bicycle retailers in the United States. Fewer than 200 qualified for this honor.
Key to certification is a lengthy application survey that quantifies key elements found in successful retail operations of all kinds.
Mystery shoppers then evaluated dealers through telephone and email contacts, website appeal and accuracy, and an in-store visit with detailed breakdown of their experience, from a customer’s perspective, provided to all shops participating.
The process of going through the application and the outside perspective of the mystery shopper have created a program in which every shop has the opportunity to recognize their strengths and weaknesses, and become the very best retailer they can be.
America’s Best Bike Shops certification requires not only great shopping experiences and expert staff, but also support for cycling local and national cycling advocacy.
The National Bicycle Dealers Association is a non-profit organization promoting the interests of cycling and specialty bicycle retail since 1946.
