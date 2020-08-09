The Rock River Coalition recently received a grant for $10,000 from the James E. Dutton Foundation, based in Merrill.
The James E. Dutton Foundation Inc. is a Section 501 (c) (3) charitable private foundation established in 2005 to honor the memory of Jim Dutton. Jim spent his early years studying and enjoying wildlife while teaching others to enjoy and appreciate the outdoors.
These grants provide funds to programs that benefit wildlife, animal causes, the environment and natural resources.
The Rock River Coalition mission is to educate and provide opportunities for people of diverse interests to work together to improve environmental, recreational, cultural and economic resources of the Rock River Basin. The James E. Dutton Foundation funding will enable the Rock River Coalition to continue its award-winning stream monitoring program, working to improve stream water quality in the Rock River Basin using its over 200 dedicated and trained volunteers.
Rock River Coalition volunteer stream monitors measure water quality and phosphorus content in streams in Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Rock, and Walworth Counties. This funding will be used for outreach and communication to share the data collectrf and to expand programing by recruiting additional volunteers, with an emphasis on developing new volunteer stream monitoring stations in Dodge County.
In an effort to provide education about the water quality of the Wisconsin Upper and Lower Rock River Watersheds, the Rock River Coalition recently added an interactive Stream Monitoring Map feature on its website (https://rockrivercoalition.org/projects-2/citizen-stream-monitoring/stream-monitoring-map/). This map allows users to view current and historical water quality data at each volunteer stream monitoring station and the watershed as a whole, giving viewers the opportunity to compare water quality over time. Stories about water quality conservation efforts and successes at specific stream sites soon also will be available on the website, along with the already available new Restorable Wetland Tool (https://rockrivercoalition.org/actually-restorable-wetlands/).
“The generosity of the James E. Dutton Foundation will allow the Rock River Coalition to conduct this important work,“ says Becca Dymzarov, Rock River Coalition’s Stream Monitoring Program coordinator.
Citizens interested in monitoring in Dodge County can contact Becca at becca@rockrivercoalition.org.
For more information about the James E. Dutton Foundation, visit http://www.jameseduttonfoundation.org/.
