Help a veteran in need get the dental care they deserve!
This Veteran’s Day, staff at Rock River Dental in Fort Atkinson will be giving five local veterans a smile they truly deserve.
Lack of benefits for dental health care is especially challenging for the majority of U.S. veterans. There is no eligibility for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration for veterans unless they are 100 percent disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were prisoners of war.
Veterans in need now can call Rock River Dental at (920) 563-4415 to reserve their appointment for Monday, Nov. 11, or Tuesday, Nov. 12. Rock River Dental will be providing comprehensive exams, x-rays and dental cleanings free of charge for up to five veterans.
Dr. Leslie Showalter, Dr. Trimbell and their team also will provide treatment for each veteran’s most urgent needs.
Advance appointments are required and are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Rock River Dental has held similar Veteran’s Day events and provided thousands of dollars’ worth of free services over the past few years.
“While we have always supported the active-duty military with care packages and in other ways, we decided we wanted to do more to help,” stated Dr. Showalter. “Dental care is a growing need in our country.
“We need to give back to the community and help others get the much-needed dental care they deserve,” she added. “It has been such an honor to provide this care to our local veterans over the last few years. We love being able to give back to those who have given us so much.”
Past recipient Fin Bamgaars stated: “I will always be so grateful for the great smile that everybody at Rock River Dental gave me!”
If you are a veteran or know of a veteran in need of dental care, have them contact the clinic at (920) 563-4415 as soon as possible to reserve their spot on Nov. 11 or 12.
Also, for November, current patients who are veterans will receive a small gift as a token of appreciation for their service. Please let the front desk person know of your service upon checking in.
Rock River Dental is located on the south end of Fort Atkinson at 1951 Commerce Pkwy.
