For most, a warm coat solves the problem of being cold. But, for nearly 15 percent of Americans living in poverty, a warm winter coat is a budget “extra.”
Health experts report that even a two-degree drop in body temperature results in reduced heart rate, loss of coordination and confusion. Adults cannot work effectively and children find it difficult to learn.
“For some families, the expense of providing warm winter gear is impossible,” stated Dr. Leslie Showalter. “No one should be left to survive the elements of a Wisconsin winter without a coat. We need to step up and help those in need in our community.”
Rock River Dental announces its third Annual Coat Drive benefitting The Community Space and Jefferson County Human Services Foster Care Program.
“We are happy to partner with all of these great organizations that serve the underserved; children, low-income families and the homeless,” said Amy Larson, marketing director, Rock River Dental. “The need may be greater than ever this year because of so many people losing their jobs due to the pandemic.”
Dr. Showalter and staff ask that persons join in with helping those in need in the Jefferson County area by donating new or gently used coats and winter gear. Items can be dropped off at Rock River Dental, 1951 Commerce Parkway on the south side of Fort Atkinson during the clinic’s regular business hours, Oct. 5 to Nov. 5.
As a token of appreciation for one’s donation, staff will be having a drawing for a Professional Series Sonicare. This year, due to the current health crisis, the donation bin and drawing box will be left in the front entryway.
Staff ask that people do not enter the lobby while donating if they do not have a dental appointment, or without calling first.
For more information on the recipients of donations, visit the following links: https://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/departments/human_services/general_information/children_and_alternate_care.php
Also, contact Rock River Dental at (920) 563-4415 with any additional questions.
