For most, a warm coat solves a problem, being cold. But, for nearly 15 percent of Americans living in poverty, a warm winter coat is a budget “extra.”
Health experts report that even a two-degree drop in body temperature results in reduced heart rate, loss of coordination and confusion. Adults cannot work effectively and children find it difficult to learn.
“For some families, the expense of providing warm winter gear is impossible,” stated Dr. Leslie Showalter. “It is up to us to help the people in our community.”
Rock River Dental announces its upcoming annual Coat Drive benefiting the Community Action Coalition of Jefferson County, New Beginnings APFV and Jefferson County Human Services.
“We are happy to partner with all of these great organizations that serve the underserved: children, low-income families, homeless, domestic abuse victims and the elderly,” said Amy Larson, marketing director, Rock River Dental.
Dr. Showalter and staff ask that persons join in with helping those in need in the Jefferson County area by donating their gently used coats and winter gear. Items can be dropped off at Rock River Dental, 1951 Commerce Parkway on the south side of Fort Atkinson during regular business hours now through Nov. 12.
New this year, Rock River Dental will be collecting coats at the Fort Holiday Parade on Nov. 9t Coats will be distributed to the different organizations as needed on Nov. 13.
As a token of appreciation, persons will receive a raffle ticket for each item they donate which will give them a chance to win a Professional Series Sonicare electric toothbrush.
For more information on the recipients of one’s donations, see the following links.
Contact Rock River Dental at (920) 563-4415 with any additional questions.
