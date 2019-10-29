Teaching children the value of giving back by donating Halloween candy in support of Operation Gratitude is a win-win for children, parents and dentists.
On Monday, Nov. 4, children ages 14 and under can bring their extra Halloween candy to Operation Gratitude local collection site: Rock River Dental, 1951 Commerce Parkway, Fort Atkinson, from 4 to 7 p.m.
$1 cash will be paid per pound up to five pounds. Each child will receive a goodies bag and be entered in a drawing for an Amazon gift card.
Snacks will be served. Children are encouraged to include a handwritten note for the troops with their candy; Rock River Dental will cover all shipping costs associated with the distribution of the candy.
Last year Rock River Dental shipped more than 100 pounds of candy, 70 pounds of which was brought in by Fort Atkinson’s BASE program, to Operation Gratitude that subsequently was distributed to America’s heroes serving overseas.
Dr. Showalter participates in the Operation Gratitude Halloween Give-Back Campaign to reduce excess sugar consumption, prevent dental decay and teach children the importance of saying “Thank You to all who serve.”
For more information, contact Rock River Dental at (920) 563-4415.
To learn more about Operation Gratitude visit www.operationgratitude.com.
