Teaching children the value of giving back by donating Halloween candy in support of Operation Gratitude is a win-win for kids, parents and dentists.
On Nov. 2, children ages 14 and under can bring their extra Halloween candy to Rock River Dental, 1951 Commerce Pkwy, Fort Atkinson, from 4 to 6 p.m. A $1 cash will be paid per pound up to five pounds.
Each child will receive a goodie bag and be entered in a drawing for an Amazon gift card. Staff highly encourage the children to include a handwritten note for the troops with their candy.
Last year Rock River Dental collected and shipped more than 100 pounds of candy which was distributed to America’s heroes serving overseas.
Dr. Leslie Showalter is proud to participate in the Operation Gratitude Halloween Give-Back Campaign to reduce excess sugar consumption, prevent dental decay, and teach children the importance of saying “Thank You to all who serve.”
This year due to COVID, the event will be held in the clinic’s entryway and staff ask that only the child donating the candy and one guardian enter the building.
Facemasks will be required. Persons should have their candy and note prepared ahead of time.
For more information, contact Rock River Dental at (920) 563-4415.
To learn more about Operation Gratitude visit www.operationgratitude.com.
