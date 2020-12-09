WATERTOWN — The Rock River Patriots will be meeting this Friday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. at 315 E. Main St. in Watertown.

Seating is limited, so bring a chair so that everyone will have a place to sit.

The group will be discussing the election status and State Senator Steve Nass will give an update on what is happening in Wisconsin as well as what is not happening.

The public is invited to attend.

