Cyclists and pedestrians on the Glacial River Bike Trail have a new stopping point in downtown Fort Atkinson for convenient, affordable and nutritional foods to sustain them on their journeys.
Just opened at 41 W. Sherman Ave. in the former Ken & Betty’s space, is Rock River Wellness, whose mission is to encourage, maintain and support healthy lifestyles.
Proprietor Jesse Hazard offers organic smoothies, soups, and artisan bread and baked goods from Troubadour Bakery in Milwaukee. Also available are competitively priced vitamins, workout supplements, and high-end, quality CBD products.
Hazard claims his gourmet smoothies are “so good you will forget they are healthy, and so healthy you will forget they are good!”
Now through the end of the year, the business is offering a 10 percent discount on certain products to youth and senior citizens, and customers can ask to taste test many of the flavors offered. Hazard is happy to assist customers in finding the best products suited to their individual health and fitness pursuits.
Rock River Wellness is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy the café setting and local art on the walls.
For additional information, call (920) 397-7895 or visit the Rock River Wellness Facebook page.
