It is with great pride that I present to you the 2019 Wisconsin Art Elementary Teacher of the year, Susie Belzer, from Rockwell Elementary School in Fort Atkinson.
Belzer truly has art running through her blood as she is the daughter of an artist. She was inspired by her high school art teacher and now is inspiring the next generation of art teachers.
This summer Belzer filmed lessons for Nasco to be presented at the Art of Education Conference. She herself led two sessions at the Wisconsin Art Education State Conference where she also serves on the board as the secretary. She is well respected in the arts community and by the colleagues she works with at Rockwell:
Toni Isaacsen — “Susie has worked with me on a particular student we both share, and who at the beginning did not like art. In fact, you could say he hated art. Even though the student has given Susie a lot of resistance, she has been able to focus on the student as a child and has not given up on him!
“She consistently makes accommodations for this student (even when the accommodations are not appreciated by the student) and thinks about him when she is designing her lessons. As a result, the student has come to like art! He is becoming proud of his work and has stated that he now is drawing at home! This student’s success in art and his enjoyment of the craft, is completely connected to Susie’s perseverance, high level of professionalism, and her strong love for art and kids. I am so glad I get to work with her!”
Lori Held — “Our students are blessed to have Susie as their art teacher. She knows how to draw out the creativity in each one of our students. And the school building itself has come “alive” with all of the colorful artwork displayed throughout it. Thanks, Susie, for all you do!”
Yolanda Riddell — “Congratulations on this amazing and beyond-deserved award! You pour so much of your heart into your students’ lives through the world of art. To watch you provide an environment that allows them to be creative through their own imaginations, experiences and emotions is absolutely breath-taking because it teaches them to get to know themselves in a way they may never have explored on their own. Art, when combined with love and education, is magic, and I’m so proud to say, as a colleague and as a mom, that Rockwell’s students get a whole lot of magic in their lives because of teachers like you. Thank you for investing your energy, your time, your talents and your days into our students.”
Amy Schuldt — “I want to congratulate Susie for her award of Art Educator of the Year! She is so deserving of this recognition. She never stops short of going above and beyond to share her knowledge and passion for Art! She is the epitome of what an elementary art educator should be, and we are so lucky to have her friendliness, talent and dedication to instilling the importance of art to even the smallest learners! She is so inspiring! Way to go, Susie!”
